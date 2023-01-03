US News to change ranking system after law schools' boycott

"Having a window into the operations and decision-making process at U.S. News in recent weeks has only cemented our decision to stop participating in the rankings,” Gerken said in a statement.

Following Yale's decision to withdraw in November, other law schools followed, including Harvard, the University of California, Berkeley, Stanford, and the University of Michigan.

U.S. News said in the letter to deans that it had been in conversation with over 100 representatives of law schools, and that a shared set of concerns emerged, which prompted the changes in rankings.

The changes will be reflected in the 2023-2024 rankings, which are expected to be published this spring.

Those changes do not address all the concerns raised by law school leadership. The magazine said it was working on addressing additional issues raised by law school leaders around consideration of loan forgiveness and repayment assistance programs, need-based financial aid and diversity and socioeconomic factors.

