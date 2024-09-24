US Navy replenishment ship operating in Mideast was damaged in an incident, officials say

A U.S. Navy replenishment ship operating in the Middle East has sustained damage in an incident which is under investigation

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JON GAMBRELL and TARA COPP – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A U.S. Navy replenishment ship operating in the Middle East sustained damage in an incident which is under investigation, officials said Tuesday.

The damage to the USNS Big Horn comes after the oiler has supplied the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group and remains in the region amid heightened tensions over the Israel-Hamas war and Israel's ongoing strikes targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon.

A U.S. Navy official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss matters yet to be made public, said the damage happened in the Mideast, but declined to elaborate on its location.

“All crew members are safe and we’re assessing the situation and we’ll provide additional information at a later time,” the official said. There was no sign of an oil leak from the vessel.

Another U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for the same reason, said the vessel was being supported by private tugboats and an assessment was still ongoing for the vessel.

___

Copp reported from Washington.

In Other News
1
American consumers are feeling less confident as concerns about jobs...
2
US Navy replenishment ship operating in Mideast was damaged in an...
3
A bitter fight between two tribes over sacred land where one built a...
4
2 dead after John hits Mexico’s Pacific coast as major hurricane...
5
Almost all small businesses are using a software tool that is enabled...