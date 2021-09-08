springfield-news-sun logo
X

US Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

In this March 19, 2017, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
Caption
In this March 19, 2017, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: Ian Kinkead

Credit: Ian Kinkead

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California last week says the aircraft experienced side-to-side vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A brief Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California says the aircraft experienced "side-to-side" vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The MH-60S Seahawk fell off the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Aug. 31. One crewmember was rescued and five were declared dead after a search. Five sailors on the carrier deck were injured.

The crash summary in a Naval Safety Center document, first reported by the Navy Times, did not include any information on what might have caused the vibrations.

Michael Canders, a retired military helicopter pilot who is the director of the Aviation Center at Farmingdale State College in New York, told the Navy Times that side-to-side vibrations can occur if rotor blades are out of balance.

“All of that has to be carefully balanced to make sure you don’t have these sorts of excessive vibrations,” he said.

The Navy announced on Sept. 4 that the missing crewmembers had been declared dead and that the search efforts were shifting to recovery operations. The helicopter sank about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego.

The five sailors who died were identified as Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland, and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.

The aircraft belonged to the Navy’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8. The Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that the squadron’s spouses club has raised almost $180,000 for the families of those who died.

This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Va., his wife Megan, and their son Caulder. Buriak was one of five sailors who died when an MH-60S helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 31, 2021, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora/U.S. Navy via AP)
Caption
This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Va., his wife Megan, and their son Caulder. Buriak was one of five sailors who died when an MH-60S helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 31, 2021, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora

Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora

This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Va. Fridley was one of five sailors who died when an MH-60S helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 31, 2021, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora/U.S. Navy via AP)
Caption
This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Va. Fridley was one of five sailors who died when an MH-60S helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 31, 2021, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: David Mora

Credit: David Mora

This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, Calif. Foster was one of five sailors who died when an MH-60S helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 31, 2021, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora/U.S. Navy via AP)
Caption
This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, Calif. Foster was one of five sailors who died when an MH-60S helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 31, 2021, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: David Mora

Credit: David Mora

This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Mo. Tucker was one of five sailors who died when an MH-60S helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 31, 2021, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora/U.S. Navy via AP)
Caption
This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Mo. Tucker was one of five sailors who died when an MH-60S helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 31, 2021, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) off San Diego during what the Navy described as routine flight operations. It was operating from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. (Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: David Mora

Credit: David Mora

In Other News
1
The Latest: Raducanu tries to become 2 teen in US Open semis
2
UK, France grapple with surge in migrant Channel crossings
3
Stocks slip as investors monitor the Fed, virus impact
4
British education minister admits mixing up Black sportsmen
5
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top