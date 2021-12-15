US Navy fires laser weapon in Mideast amid drone boat threat

The Houthis have deployed drone boats into these waters, which can be piloted remotely and sent up to a target before detonating. These boats are suspected of being built with Iran's help.

Emirati officials in 2018 showed off footage they described as coming from a drone boat computer that had Iranians building components for the boat's guidance system, with a hat visible in the background of one picture bearing the symbol of Iran's hard-line paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Iran has denied arming the Houthis, though United Nations experts, independent analysts and Western nations point to evidence showing Tehran's link to the weapons.

The Portland, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, has its home port in San Diego. The ship is deployed as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group that's now in the Mideast.

