US mortgage rates mixed: 30-year unchanged at 3.1%

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed rate home loan was unchanged from last week at 3.1%; a year ago, it stood at 2.72%. Fifteen-year, fixed rate mortgage rates blipped up to 2.42% from 2.39% last week; it was 2.28% a year ago.

The U.S. housing market has been hot, helped by low interest rates, a limited supply of available homes and pent-up demand from consumers who spent much of the past year and a half cooped up at home.