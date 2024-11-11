US military strikes Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. struck nine targets at two locations in Syria Monday to hit Iranian-aligned militias that had launched attacks on U.S. personnel over the last 24 hours, U.S. Central Command said.

No U.S. personnel were injured in the attacks, but as of late Monday the Pentagon did not provide further details on what U.S. sites in Syria had been attacked or what sites the U.S. struck in return.