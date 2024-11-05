US midfielder Malik Tillman scores in PSV Eindhoven's 4-0 win over Girona in Champions League

It was the 22-year-old Tillman’s first Champions League goal for PSV since joining the club from Bayern Munich in 2023. He helped the team win the Dutch league title in his debut season.

Tillman almost set up a third after the break but Luuk de Jong’s shot crashed back off the post.

Girona defender Arnau Martínez was sent off with his second yellow card for a foul on de Jong shortly afterward.

Johan Bakayoko scored late before an own goal from Ladislav Krejčí – his second of the competition – completed PSV’s win. It was the Dutch champion’s first victory of the league phase after an opening loss at Juventus followed by two draws.

Girona has one win and three defeats so far in its competition debut.

Dinamo Zagreb dealt Slovan Bratislava its fourth straight defeat in the competition as the visitors came from behind to win 4-1 in Bratislava.

The later games Tuesday included AC Milan's visit to Real Madrid in a meeting between the competition’s most successful clubs. Madrid’s title win last season was a record 15th, while Milan is next with seven titles.

Also later, Xabi Alonso returns to Liverpool with his German championship-winning Bayer Leverkusen team. Alonso helped Liverpool win the Champions League title in 2005 when it came from three goals down in the second half against Milan.

