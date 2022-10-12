US, Mexico plan Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants

In a related announcement, the Department of Homeland Security said it will make available nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for lower-skilled industries, roughly double the current annual allotment. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for Haiti and northern Central American countries.

The agreement over Venezuelans — as announced by the U.S. and Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry — addresses an unusually large increase in Venezuelans arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico after a perilous journey over land that includes Panama’s notorious Darien Gap.