US media face Russian visa denial due to US restrictions

“If our journalists are not restored in their rights, and our Russian media are not restored their rights, these same measures will affect you,” Zakharova said.

“When you do not receive visas, when you do not have accreditation ... please, please don’t say we didn’t talk about it,” she told representatives of The Associated Press and other U.S. media outlets.

Many foreign news organizations suspended or curtailed their operations in Russia following the passage in March of a law calling for up to 15 years in prison for reports seen as discrediting the Russian military.

Zakharova did not state a timeframe for when Russia could take action. But journalist visa and accreditation renewals are being issued only for three-month periods.

She dismissed concern about the short-term extensions, saying “this is our greatest patience."

Last month, the foreign ministry ordered the closure of the state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's Moscow bureau in response to Canada's ban on RT. In February, as Russia built up troops along Ukraine's border, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle was ordered to close in Moscow after Germany banned the broadcast of RT's German-language programs.

Russia last year refused to renew the visa of Sarah Rainsford, a longtime reporter for the BBC in Moscow.