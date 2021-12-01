springfield-news-sun logo
X

US manufacturing activity grows in November

Greg Fisher scans inventory in Wheel Pros' supply warehouse on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Greenwood Village, Colo. The company, which designs and manufacturers specialized wheels for off-road vehicles, is struggling like all businesses these days with the disrupted supply chain. (Kevin J. Beaty/Colorado Public Radio via AP)
Caption
Greg Fisher scans inventory in Wheel Pros' supply warehouse on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Greenwood Village, Colo. The company, which designs and manufacturers specialized wheels for off-road vehicles, is struggling like all businesses these days with the disrupted supply chain. (Kevin J. Beaty/Colorado Public Radio via AP)

Credit: Kevin J. Beaty

Credit: Kevin J. Beaty

Nation & World
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November as companies continue to struggle to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in November as companies try to keep up with demand amid ongoing supply shortages and delays.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 61.1 in November, just above September’s 60.8.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector has recorded 18 straight months of growth going back to spring of 2020 when the pandemic broke.

In Other News
1
Nigeria says it found first case of omicron in November
2
Parton, Oh, Biles and teachers named 'People of the Year'
3
Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward
4
Stocks up in latest jolt on Wall Street's wild omicron ride
5
Live updates: S. Korea confirms cases of new virus variant
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top