US manufacturing expands again in July, but pace slows

But there are some encouraging signs in the July report that suggest the various supply-chain and labor problems are beginning to recede, Fiore said.

For one, the index for employment improved sharply in the July report and is now back in growth territory. Fiore expects current labor shortages to ease and that more people will join the labor force in coming months as expanded unemployment benefits tail off and students go back to school.

Others see the potential for sustained issues in the supply chain.

“Consumer demand will continue to provide a platform for manufacturing's recovery from the pandemic-induced recession, but scarcity of intermediate goods, components and labor resources will act as a brake on the pace of growth, ”Kurt Frankin, an economist at PNC, said in a research note.

The July report showed that 17 of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth, led by furniture makers. The only industry reporting a decrease in July from the previous month was textile mills.

