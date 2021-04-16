US likely to up Afghanistan force to ensure safe drawdown

The Taliban has warned that it will retaliate if the U.S. does not abide by the Trump administration's agreement. And those threats are a key concern for the Pentagon as it tries to safely move troops and likely millions of dollars in equipment out of the country.

Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and others have made it clear that the U.S. is keenly aware of the Taliban threats, and that any attacks on U.S. or allied personnel or facilities would face strong U.S. reaction.

Kirby also said it's not clear if any U.S. contractors will remain in the country. He said that the goal is to get all Defense Department personnel out and “I suspect that contractors will be part of that.” But he added that it's not clear if there will be an ongoing reason to keep some type of contractor support in the country.

According to the Pentagon, the number of contractors in Afghanistan started to decline over the past year or so. According to the latest numbers, there are close to 17,000 Defense Department-funded contractors in Afghanistan and less than a third of those were Americans.

The total included more than 2,800 armed and unarmed private security contractors, of which more than 1,500 are armed. Of those 1,500, about 600 are Americans.

Defense Department contractors conduct a wide variety of tasks from protecting convoys and serving as security escorts to training, engineering and maintenance duties.

Defense officials and military commanders have been planning for the U.S. troop withdrawal for months, spurred on by the peace agreement and the Trump administration’s persistent desire to end the war. The Pentagon, however, was able to successfully argue over the past year or more that a complete pullout was unwise, and would strip the U.S. of any leverage with the Taliban in the peace talks.

In defending the new withdrawal plan, the Biden administration has argued that the U.S. and its NATO allies have achieved their goal of killing al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and decimating his network, which made the 9/11 attack possible. And officials say the U.S. military will maintain assets in the region to ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a base for terror attacks against America again.

A number of U.S. lawmakers and human rights groups have denounced the decision, saying the troop pullout could cause security in Afghanistan to collapse and erode gains in governance, democracy and rights for women. And military critics have raised doubts that the U.S. will be able to keep pressure on terror groups, including an affiliate of the Islamic State, that still maintain a presence in Afghanistan.

Austin has said that the United States will keep counterterrorism “capabilities” in the region to keep pressure on extremist groups operating within Afghanistan. Asked for details, he declined to elaborate on where those U.S. forces would be positioned or in what numbers.

Likely solutions include using satellite and other surveillance, armed and unarmed drones, and U.S. troops positioned in nearby countries and at sea.