US lawmakers visit Poland, urge help for Ukraine military

Answering a question about a potential peace mission in Ukraine, he said “there will be time for discussion, hopefully there will be time for diplomacy, but right now I think that the Ukrainian military is stepping up in a very heroic fashion against a much larger enemy."

U.S. President Joe Biden will attend an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday that is focused on the war in Ukraine and European security.

As long as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues the aggression, "there is only one way to respond to that and that’s military force,” Lynch said.

Rep. Mark Green, a Republican from Tennessee who is on the House Armed Services Committee, had a message for Putin.

“You've united NATO, you've united the EU and you've united the United States Congress. We stand against your tyranny, your are a war criminal," Green said. "Withdraw your troops from Ukraine!”

Other members of the delegation included Democratic Reps. Lori Trahan of Massachusetts and Chellie Pingree of Maine and Republican Reps. Jake LaTurner from Kansas, Pat Fallon from Texas and Nancy Mace from South Carolina.

Caption A woman walks past a picture of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a building and balloons in colours of the Ukrainian flag tied to the Poniatowski Bridge in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Balloons in colours of the Ukrainian flag are tied to the Poniatowski Bridge in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Ukrainian refugees talk near a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine waiting in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption People sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue

Caption Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine wait in line to apply for Polish ID numbers that will entitle them to work, free health care and education, as well as family bonuses, at a special application point at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The application points are not able to handle all those interested and ask many of them to return. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski