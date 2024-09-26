US lawmakers' concerns about mail ballots are fueled by other issues with mail service

But as subcommittee members asked DeJoy about how the Postal Service has addressed election officials concerns, they criticized a larger, longer-term plan to make the mail delivery system more efficient and less costly by consolidating mail processing centers, suggesting it could slow mail delivery, particularly in rural areas. DeJoy disputed that.

DeJoy has said repeatedly that the Postal Service's larger plans won't affect the handling of potentially tens of millions of mail ballots for the Nov. 5 election because the plan is on hold for October and the first half of November. But subcommittee Chair David Joyce, an Ohio Republican, told him in opening the hearing that broader problems with mail delivery are on constituents' minds as the presidential election approaches.

“Many of our constituents have expressed concerns about the Postal Service’s ability to deliver election ballots securely and on time,” Joyce said. ”It is imperative that the Postal Service get this right."

DeJoy told the lawmakers that the Postal Service's 650,000 employees will be sifting through 300 million pieces of mail to capture stray ballots and ensure they arrive on time. He said the Postal Service has improved its training.

“We’re doing very well at this — just not perfect,” he said.