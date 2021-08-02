US junior varsity lineup upsets Mexico 1-0 to win Gold Cup

The U.S. has won nine consecutive games overall and 14 home games in a row.

Top players, who are with their clubs for European preseasons, will return when the U.S. opens World Cup qualifying at El Salvador on Sept. 2. Mexico starts at home that day against Jamaica.

Before an overwhelmingly pro-Mexico crowd, El Tri started seven of the 11 players who began the Nations League final that the U.S. won in extra time in June on Christian Pulisic's 114th-minute penalty kick: defenders Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno and Jesús Gallardo plus midfielders Álvarez, Jesús Corona and Héctor Herrera. The newcomers were Talavera, midfielders Jonathan dos Santos and Orbelín Pineda, and forward Rogelio Funes Mori, starting in place of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa plus Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna and Hirving Lozano.

The U.S. lineup that included nine players from Major League Soccer.

The field CONCACAF chose was 69 yards wide, narrower than the recommended 75 yards.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes from the lineup in the semifinal win over Qatar, inserting Cannon for Shaq Moore, Bello for Sam Vine, Williamson for Gianluca Busio and Zardes for Daryl Dike.

Defender Henry Kessler made his debut for the U.S. in extra time stoppage time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

United States celebrate their extra-time victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, left, and forward Matthew Hoppe embrace after their extra-time victory over Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

United States defender George Bello dribbles the ball down the field against Mexico during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

United States midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) and Mexico defender Luis Rodriguez battle for the ball during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera looks to pass the ball against the United States during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

United States forward Paul Arriola (7) draws a penalty by Mexico defender Nestor Araujo during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

United States forward Matthew Hoppe (13) runs to the ball against Mexico during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

United States forward Paul Arriola (7) attempts to block a kick by Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker

United States forward Paul Arriola reacts after missing a shot on goal against Mexico during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) Credit: David Becker Credit: David Becker