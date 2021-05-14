US joins global push against violent extremism online

It’s part of a global effort started by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 after deadly attacks in their countries that were streamed or shared on social networks.

The U.S. government and four other countries are joining the effort, known as the Christchurch Call, for the first time this year. It involves some 50 nations plus tech companies including Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon. It is named for the New Zealand city where a far-right extremist killed 51 people in a mosque in 2019 and streamed the attack on Facebook.