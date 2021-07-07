US job openings rise to record high, layoffs hit record low

But the lingering effects of COVID-19 are keeping many potential workers on the sidelines. Some of those out of work are worried about the risk of getting the disease from large crowds, while many older Americans have retired early. And an extra $300 in weekly unemployment aid has allowed Americans to seek out higher-paying jobs rather than return to previous positions that may have paid little.

Jennifer Lee, an economist at BMO Capital Markets, noted that job openings appear to have leveled off, with total postings jumping more than 10% in March and April, but barely rising in May.

“There are jobs ... and there is an urgent need to fill them,” she said in a note to clients.

Open jobs rose in restaurants and hotels, education, and health care. They fell in construction, finance, and transportation and warehousing.

Employers have stepped up hiring, in part by offering higher pay. Job gains picked up in June, the government said last week, as employers added 850,000 jobs, the largest monthly increase since last August. The unemployment rate ticked up to 5.9% from 5.8%, though that was partly because some people started looking for work that month.