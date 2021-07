US, India agree to expand multilateral security partnership

The U.S. and India are part of the Quad regional alliance that also includes Japan and Australia and focuses on China's growing economic and military strength. China has called the Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

Blinken's India visit comes just days after the No. 2 U.S. diplomat, Wendy Sherman, was in China. He was to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Wednesday.

Blinken said he and Jaishankar also discussed regional security issues including Afghanistan, where the U.S. is expected to complete its military withdrawal in August. He called India’s contribution to the stability of Afghanistan “vital."

Blinken said there was no "military solution" to the conflict in Afghanistan and that the country would turn into a “pariah state” if the Taliban takes control by force.

“We will continue to work together to sustain the gains of the Afghan people and support regional stability after the withdrawal of coalition forces from the country,” Blinken said.

Jaishankar said the world wishes to see an “independent, sovereign, democratic and stable Afghanistan at peace with itself and with its neighbors,” and cautioned that the country’s “independence and sovereignty will only be ensured if it is free from malign influences.”

New Delhi has often expressed concern that a Taliban takeover could lead to security threats against India.

Before meeting with Jaishankar, Blinken spoke to civil society leaders and said fundamental freedoms and rule of law are “tenets of democracies” like the U.S. and India.

Opponents of Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist party have accused it of stifling dissent and introducing divisive policies that discriminate against Muslims and other minorities. Modi has also been accused of trying to silence voices critical of his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

India routinely denies criticism of its human rights record. It has also rejected criticism by foreign governments and rights groups that civil liberties have contracted in the country.

“We believe that all people deserve to have a voice in their government, to be treated with respect, no matter who they are,” Blinken said.

After his India visit, Blinken is to travel to Kuwait.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, right, welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, right, greets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, deliver opening remarks as they sit down to meet at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walk together before meetings at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst