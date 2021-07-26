US indexes wobble in morning trading, hold near record highs

Investors are looking for more information on how the Fed will react to continued economic growth, but with the virus pandemic still lingering as a threat. Wall Street expects the central bank to eventually taper its support, but is looking for clues on how much of a pullback will occur and how soon.

A wide range of companies continued reporting earnings. While the results have been mostly solid, Wall Street's reaction has been mixed. Elevator maker Otis fell 1.6%, despite reporting solid financial results, while toymaker Hasbro jumped 9.2% after handily beating analysts' profit forecasts.

Electric vehicle company Lucid Motors rose 6.9% in its public debut after being bought by blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp.

The price of Bitcoin rose 13% to $38,000, according to Coindesk. Amazon is reportedly considering accepting it as payment and considering its own cryptocurrency for purchases.