US increases military support for Somalia against al-Shabab

The current offensive was sparked in part by local communities and militias driven to the brink by al-Shabab's harsh taxation policies amid the country's worst drought on record. Somalia's government quickly lent support. Now neighbors Ethiopia, Kenya and Djibouti have agreed to a joint "search and destroy" military campaign.

Somalia is recovering from decades of conflict, and the federal government is eager to shed the country's history as a failed state and attract investment. Under the current president, the government is cracking down on al-Shabab's financial network and encouraging religious authorities to reject the extremist group's propaganda — even enlisting a former deputy al-Shabab leader as Somalia's current minister for religious affairs.

The U.S. has an estimated 450 military personnel in Somalia after President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces. The U.S. supports Somali forces and a multinational African Union force with drone strikes, intelligence and training.

The increased support for the Somalia-led offensive comes as the AU force is set to withdraw from the country and hand over security responsibilities to Somalia by the end of 2024.

Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya.