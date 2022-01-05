US imposes sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader

The Treasury Department also alleged that Dodik has used his leadership position to accumulate wealth through graft and bribery.

The U.S. also sanctioned a media outlet, Alternativna Televizija d.o.o. Banja Luka, that it said was owned by a company linked to Dodik's family. The administration says Dodik acquired the organization to advance his own agenda and exerts behind-the-scenes control over its content, including by mandating approval of politically sensitive stories.