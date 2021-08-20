US imposes limited sanctions over Russian gas pipeline

Friday's announcement came just a month after the U.S and Germany reached a deal to allow Nord Stream 2′s completion without the imposition of U.S. sanctions on German companies.

Under the terms of the July 21 deal, the U.S. and Germany committed to countering any Russian attempt to use the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political weapon. And, they agreed to support Ukraine and Poland, both of which are bypassed by the project and fear Russia’s intentions, by funding alternative energy and development projects.

The Nord Stream 2 project has posed a major foreign policy dilemma for the Biden administration. U.S. officials from both parties have long feared that it would give Russia too much power over European gas supplies. But the pipeline is almost completed and the U.S. has been determined to rebuild ties with Germany that were damaged during the Trump administration.

Poland and Ukraine expressed their displeasure over the decision to allow the pipeline’s completion and said the efforts to reduce the Russian security threat were not sufficient.

Both Republicans and Democrats have assailed the administration's approach. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has gone so far as to block almost all of Biden's nominees for senior State Department positions over the waivers.