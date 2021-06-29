US House votes to ease entry process for Afghan interpreters

Under the bill, former interpreters, drivers and others who supported the war effort would no longer be required to get a medical examination in Afghanistan as part of the application process for the special immigrant visa. They would instead have to get one within 30 days of their arrival in the United States.

Afghans have been required to get the examination at a single clinic in Kabul. Critics says that's an unnecessary hurdle during the COVID-19 outbreak and in an already arduous process, made more urgent with the looming withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country and the danger faced by those who helped fight the Taliban.