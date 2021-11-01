US hopes Richardson's Myanmar mission can produce results

Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests. Since February, security forces have killed more than 1,200 people, including at least 131 detainees tortured to death.

Richardson said his center — The Richardson Center — has a long history of involvement in Myanmar, but did not mention the coup in his trip announcement or detail who he planned to meet with while there. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was aware of the mission, said Richardson spokesperson Madeleine Mahony.

Mahony declined to say whether Richardson would also be working for the release of American journalist Danny Fenster who has been jailed in Myanmar since May 24. Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport as he was about to board a flight to the United States. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.

Fenster was charged with incitement — also known as sedition — for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. The offense is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Richardson last visited Myanmar in 2018 to advise on the Rohingya crisis. He ended up quitting an international panel set up to work on findings from a previous commission after armed forces were accused of carrying out rapes and killings of Rohingya Muslims in western Rakhine state. Myanmar has denied the allegations.