US home prices rose 11.9% in February, fastest since 2014

Matthew Speakman, economist at the real estate firm Zillow, said that listings of homes have begun to tick up, potentially easing the supply shortage. If that continues, “the meteoric rise in home prices may finally have a reason to come back down to earth. For now, red hot home price appreciation shows few signs of cooling," Speakman said in a research note.

The Commerce Department reported last week that sales of new homes shot up nearly 21% in March to the highest level since 2006, bouncing back from a big drop in February when severe winter weather paralyzed much of the country.

Sales of existing homes, however, fell in March for the second straight month, the National Association of Realtors reported last week, partly because so few houses are on the market.

The S&P 20-city index has climbed 83.5% since hitting bottom in March 2012 after the collapse of the mid-2000s housing bubble and the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

.