US home construction rises third straight month in December

FILE - A sign sits in front of a KB Home construction site, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Simi Valley, Calif. The Biden administration is giving state and local governments greater flexibility in spending $350 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The new rules from the U.S. Treasury Department mean many cities and counties no longer have to prove a revenue loss to spend the money more freely. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - A sign sits in front of a KB Home construction site, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Simi Valley, Calif. The Biden administration is giving state and local governments greater flexibility in spending $350 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The new rules from the U.S. Treasury Department mean many cities and counties no longer have to prove a revenue loss to spend the money more freely. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Nation & World
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Construction of new homes in the U.S. rose again in December as builders ramp up projects amid a persistent shortage of homes

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Construction of new homes in the U.S. rose again in December as builders ramp up projects amid a persistent shortage of homes.

The December increase puts home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.70 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday, the third consecutive monthly gain.

Applications for building permits, which can forecast future building activity, rose a whopping 9.1% to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 1.87 million units.

Both starts and permits topped expectations. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting 1.65 million starts and 1.70 million permit applications.

