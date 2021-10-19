springfield-news-sun logo
X

US home construction declines 1.6% in September

Nation & World
By MATT OTT, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September as builders continue to be tripped up by supply chain bottlenecks

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September as builders continue to be tripped up by supply chain bottlenecks.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the decline in September left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million units, 7.4% above the rate one year ago. August's number was revised upward to 1.72 million from 1.62 million.

Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, declined 7.7% from August to 1.59 million, but is virtually unchanged from September 2020.

In Other News
1
Romania hits record infections, deaths amid vaccination lag
2
Colin Powell: A trailblazing legacy, blotted by Iraq war
3
Greece vows to link Egypt's energy grid to European Union
4
'A dangerous time': Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides
5
EU top official clashes with Polish PM over rule of law
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top