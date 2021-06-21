US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

New cases are running at about 11,400 a day on average, down from over a quarter-million per day in early January. Average deaths per day are down to about 293, according to Johns Hopkins University, after topping out at over 3,400 in mid-January.

In New York, which suffered mightily in the spring of 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Monday that the state had 10 new deaths. At the height of the outbreak in the state, nearly 800 people a day were dying from the coronavirus.

Some states are faring worse than others. Missouri leads the nation in per-capita COVID-19 cases and is fourth behind California, Florida and Texas in the number of new cases per day over the past week despite its significantly smaller population.

Meanwhile, because of regulatory hurdles and other factors, President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of his commitment to share 80 million vaccine doses with the rest of the world by the end of June, officials said Monday.

Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this story.

FILE - In this June 5, 2021, file photo, two men talk as crowds gather on L Street Beach in the South Boston neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) Credit: Michael Dwyer

FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, a sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Credit: Nam Y. Huh

FILE - In this June 15, 2021, file photo, Silvia Guillen, 19, and her boyfriend Joseph Alvarez, 22, both from El Paso, Texas, share a kiss at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu