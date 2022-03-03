Hamburger icon
US hits Putin press secretary, more oligarchs with sanctions

A man walks past a closed 're:Store', an Apple reseller shop at a shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Apple announced that it would stopped selling its iPhone and other popular products in Russia along with limiting services like Apple Pay as part of a larger corporate backlash to protest the invasion. Dozens of foreign and international companies have pulled their business out of Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky

Nation & World
By AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
The Biden administration is ordering new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces pummel Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces continue to pummel Ukraine.

Those targeted by the new sanctions include Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin. The U.S. State Department also announced it was imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.

“These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the U.S. financial system; their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use,” the White House said in a statement announcing the new penalties.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

