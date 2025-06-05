US hits International Criminal Court judges with sanctions over investigation into Israel

The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court over the tribunal’s investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the American Compass's The New World Gala in Washington, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the American Compass's The New World Gala in Washington, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Nation & World
By MATTHEW LEE and MOLLY QUELL – Associated Press
47 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court over the tribunal’s investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza and in the West Bank.

The State Department said Thursday that it would freeze any assets that the ICC judges, who come from Benin, Peru, Slovenia and Uganda, have in U.S. jurisdictions. The move is just the latest step that the administration has taken to punish the ICC and its officials for investigations undertaken against Israel and the United States.

“As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

In Other News
1
As the Trump administration announces its travel ban, many Afghans'...
2
Stablecoin bigwig Circle soars in debut on the New York Stock Exchange
3
The Latest: Tesla shares fall after Trump lashes out at Musk
4
Governments denounce Trump's travel ban and vow to push back against US
5
The Latest: Ex-girlfriend of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs testifies in his sex...