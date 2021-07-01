US hits 17 nations for not combating human trafficking

They join Afghanistan, Algeria, Burma, China, Comoros, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan and Venezuela in the worst offender category. Most of those countries are already subject to U.S. sanctions for other reasons.

Meanwhile, six valued U.S. partners and friends — Cyprus, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Switzerland — were downgraded from the top Tier 1 category to Tier 2. That means they don't meet international standards for fighting trafficking but are making significant efforts to do so. No penalties are attached to a Tier 2 designation,

Israel was cited for backsliding on “serious and sustained” initiatives to combat trafficking, including a decrease in investigations and prosecutions of perpetrators, and severe understaffing at its only authority directly charged with dealing with the matter.

The report cited U.S. treaty ally New Zealand for not initiating any prosecutions for labor trafficking and weak prison sentences for child sex traffickers that “significantly weakened deterrence, undercut efforts to hold traffickers accountable, and did not adequately address the nature of the crime.”

The report criticized NATO ally Norway for not prosecuting any human trafficking cases during the reporting period and charging people suspected of the crime with lesser offenses. Fellow NATO member Portugal was hit for failing to improve victim identification and lacking legal safeguards to protect trafficking victims.

And, in the first such criticism of a NATO ally, Turkey was specifically cited for providing “operational, equipment, and financial support” to an armed militia in Syria that recruits child soldiers. Turkey and 14 other nations, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, were hit with the same designation, which can result in the loss of U.S. military training assistance.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to speak about the release of the State Department’s annual “Trafficking in Persons” report Wednesday, July 1, 2021, in Washington. The Biden administration on Thursday designated 17 countries as not doing enough to combat human trafficking and warned them of potential U.S. sanctions. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP) Credit: Ken Cedeno Credit: Ken Cedeno

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the State Department’s annual “Trafficking in Persons” report Wednesday, July 1, 2021, in Washington. The Biden administration on Thursday designated 17 countries as not doing enough to combat human trafficking and warned them of potential U.S. sanctions. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP) Credit: Ken Cedeno Credit: Ken Cedeno

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives to speak about the release of the State Department’s annual “Trafficking in Persons” report Wednesday, July 1, 2021, in Washington. The Biden administration on Thursday designated 17 countries as not doing enough to combat human trafficking and warned them of potential U.S. sanctions. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP) Credit: Ken Cedeno Credit: Ken Cedeno

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about the release of the State Department’s annual “Trafficking in Persons” report Wednesday, July 1, 2021, in Washington. The Biden administration on Thursday designated 17 countries as not doing enough to combat human trafficking and warned them of potential U.S. sanctions. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP) Credit: Ken Cedeno Credit: Ken Cedeno