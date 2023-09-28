US guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack in Romania but is now in a stable condition

The award-winning U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola has suffered a heart attack in Romania’s capital and is now receiving treatment in hospital

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
27 minutes ago
X

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The award-winning U.S. guitarist Al Di Meola suffered a heart attack in Romania’s capital but is currently in a stable condition and receiving treatment, a hospital spokesperson said on Thursday.

Di Meola, 69, began playing a concert at a venue in Bucharest at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. In a statement, the Bagdasar-Arseni emergency hospital said he was admitted to a cardiology ward where he is being treated for a segment elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI.

It is not clear exactly at what time his health condition arose.

According to the healthcare website Cleveland Clinic, a STEMI mainly affects the heart’s lower chambers and “tend(s) to be more severe and dangerous compared to other types of heart attack.”

Di Meola’s decades-long career has earned him widespread critical acclaim and awards including a Grammy. One of Di Meola's most popular tracks is “Mediterranean Sundance,” which was part of his 1977 album, Elegant Gypsy. According to his official website, he has sold more than six million records worldwide.

In Other News
1
House Republicans are set to make their case for Biden impeachment...
2
Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took...
3
Taiwan launches the island's first domestically made submarine for...
4
Israel's High Court hears a challenge to a law that makes it harder to...
5
China's defense minister has been MIA for a month. His ministry isn't...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top