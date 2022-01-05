US, Germany support Lithuania in spat with China over Taiwan

“This isn’t just about Lithuania, but about how every country in the world should be able to determine its own foreign policy free from this kind of coercion," he said, adding that the U.S. would work with its allies to diversify supply chains and counter "all forms of economic blackmail.”

Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said that "we as Europeans stand in solidarity at Lithuania’s side.”

The EU's top trade official said last month that the bloc would stand up to coercive measures imposed on its member state Lithuania, citing reports of Chinese customs blocking imports from the country. Valdis Dombrovskis, a European Commission vice president from Latvia, said if necessary the EU would take up the issue at the World Trade Organization.