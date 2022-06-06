US general: Ukraine will keep getting ‘significant’ support

Dozens of veterans — now all in their 90s, from the U.S., Britain, Canada and elsewhere — were taking part in poignant D-Day ceremonies Monday.

On June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on French beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats. On that single day, 4,414 Allied soldiers lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded. On the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded. The massive invasion helped lead to Hitler’s defeat and the end of World War II.

Asked about whether Ukraine gets enough support, Milley noted “there’s a very, very significant battle going on in the Donbas,” in reference to Ukraine's heavily contested eastern industrial region bordering Russia. “But Kyiv (the capital) was protected and successfully defended against. The Russians had to shift their forces to the south in the Donbas. And we’ll see how this plays out.”

“I think that the United States and the allied countries are providing a significant amount of support to Ukraine, and that will continue,” he said. He didn’t elaborate.

Milley also had strong words about Ukraine at the ceremony at the American Cemetery, attended by over 20 World War II veterans and several thousand spectators.

“Kiev may be 2,000 kilometers away from here, they too, right now, today, are experiencing the same horrors as the French citizens experienced in World War II at the hands of the Nazi invader,” Milley said in his speech. “Let’s not those only here be the last witnesses to a time when our Allies come together to defeat tyranny.”

Milley's parents served during World War II and his uncle was in the Navy off Normandy’s coast on D-Day as part of Operation Overlord.

That generation of soldiers “fought and sacrificed for all of us... And I have a very, very special bond with them. And I’m very respectful of what they’ve done. And I think we all — all of us today — need to carry on the legacy that they fought and died for,” Milley said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends an interview with the Associated Press at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. Army Gen. Mark Milley, said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy, as commemorations of the June 6, 1944 landings were being held Monday in Normandy. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends an interview with the Associated Press at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. Army Gen. Mark Milley, said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy, as commemorations of the June 6, 1944 landings were being held Monday in Normandy. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption A woman holds a bouquet of roses during the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption A woman holds a bouquet of roses during the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption U.S. veteran Raymond Dawkins attends the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption U.S. veteran Raymond Dawkins attends the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption World War II reenactors put roses and flowers at dawn on Omaha Beach, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, June 6, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption World War II reenactors put roses and flowers at dawn on Omaha Beach, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, June 6, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption World War II reenactors put roses and flowers at dawn on Omaha Beach, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, June 6, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption World War II reenactors put roses and flowers at dawn on Omaha Beach, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, June 6, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers his speech during the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. In an interview with the Associated Press, Army Gen. Mark Milley, said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy, as commemorations of the June 6, 1944 landings were being held Monday in Normandy. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers his speech during the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. In an interview with the Associated Press, Army Gen. Mark Milley, said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy, as commemorations of the June 6, 1944 landings were being held Monday in Normandy. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption Wreath of flowers are displayed as French and international visitors attend the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption Wreath of flowers are displayed as French and international visitors attend the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends an interview with the Associated Press at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. Army Gen. Mark Milley, said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy, as commemorations of the June 6, 1944 landings were being held Monday in Normandy. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends an interview with the Associated Press at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. Army Gen. Mark Milley, said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy, as commemorations of the June 6, 1944 landings were being held Monday in Normandy. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption Crowds of French and international visitors attend the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption Crowds of French and international visitors attend the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends an interview with the Associated Press at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. Army Gen. Mark Milley, said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy, as commemorations of the June 6, 1944 landings were being held Monday in Normandy. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends an interview with the Associated Press at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach, Monday, June, 6, 2022. Army Gen. Mark Milley, said that the United States and the Allied countries must "continue" to provide significant support to Ukraine out of respect for D-Day soldiers' legacy, as commemorations of the June 6, 1944 landings were being held Monday in Normandy. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption A man in a vintage US WWII uniform walks at dawn on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, June 6, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption A man in a vintage US WWII uniform walks at dawn on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, June 6, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption U.S. veterans and family members attend the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption U.S. veterans and family members attend the 78th anniversary of D-Day ceremony, in the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial of Colleville-sur-Mer, Monday, June, 6, 2022. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. (AP Photo/ Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez

Combined Shape Caption Flowers and roses left by veterans and World War II reenactors are silhouetted at dawn on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, June 6, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Combined Shape Caption Flowers and roses left by veterans and World War II reenactors are silhouetted at dawn on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France Monday, June 6, 2022, the day of 78th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez Credit: Jeremias Gonzalez