Stocks lose ground on Wall Street as earnings reports rev up

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:24 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51 points, or 0.5%, to 11,308 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

The decline for major indexes marks a reversal from a rally on Monday. Stocks have been volatile as investors try to get a better sense of how inflation is impacting the economy, the potential for a recession and whether the Federal Reserve can ease up on its aggressive interest rate increases.