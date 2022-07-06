Stocks waver on Wall Street as turbulent trading persists

Supply chain problems persist, though, and have been made worse by lockdowns in China as that nation tries to contain rising COVID-19 cases.

Central banks have been raising interest rates in an attempt to temper inflation. The Fed has been particularly aggressive in its shift from historically low interest rates at the height of the pandemic to unusually big rate increases now. That has raised concerns that the central bank could go too far, hitting the brakes too hard on economic growth and bringing on a recession.

Wall Street will get another update on the Fed's latest thinking this afternoon when the central bank releases minutes from its most recent meeting.

Investors are closely monitoring economic data for clues about inflation's impact, its trajectory, and what that means for the Fed's position moving forward. The U.S. government will release employment data for June on Friday.

European markets were broadly higher. The euro is at a 20-year low to the dollar on worries over disruptions to energy supplies. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-nation European Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas amid the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.

Combined Shape Caption People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after tepid trading on Wall Street amid worries about a global recession. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung Combined Shape Caption People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after tepid trading on Wall Street amid worries about a global recession. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

