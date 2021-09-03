springfield-news-sun logo
X

US forward Tobin Heath staying in English soccer at Arsenal

Nation & World
1 hour ago
United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer

LONDON (AP) — United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer.

The 33-year-old forward signed for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Friday, having played at Manchester United last season.

Heath has played 177 times for the U.S. team, winning the World Cup twice. She returned from a long injury absence to play at the Tokyo Olympics, where she helped the Americans win a bronze medal.

“Tobin's record speaks for itself,” Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said. "She’s an incredibly talented player who will bring so much experience to our squad.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Three men guided millions through horror of Sept. 11, 2001
2
Rights body raps Greece over migrant rescue crackdown
3
Apple delays plan to scan iPhones for child sex abuse images
4
Global biodiversity conference opens in southern France
5
Kashmir lockdown continues after anti-India leader's death
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top