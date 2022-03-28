US, Filipino forces start war drills in region facing Taiwan

The treaty alliance “declares formally our sense of unity and determination to mutually defend against external armed attack, so that no potential aggressor could be under the impression that either of them stands alone,” Zagala told The Associated Press.

But the governor of northern Cagayan province, where amphibious landings with limited live-fire maneuvers were scheduled to be held in the coastal town of Claveria this week, has opposed any joint exercise utilizing gunfire, fearing it could antagonize China.

“The military consulted and asked me, but I said I cannot allow any live-fire exercise. Any exercise is OK, but live-fire,” Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba told The AP by telephone. “We have to engage China, but not in a war, because I know Taiwan is a powder keg.”

China, along with the U.S. and Taiwan, have expressed interest in investing in Cagayan, which has an underdeveloped agriculture and related industries, Mamba said, adding “I’m not pro-China, I’m pro-Cagayan.”

A Philippine military official said the beach landing exercises would proceed in Claveria without any live-fire training, which will be held instead at Crow Valley, an aircraft gunnery range in Tarlac province further south of Cagayan.

The combat exercises in the northern Philippines are being held amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China. But Zagala said most of the military maneuvers have been planned a year ago and did not consider the recurring tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

In what it calls a warning to Taiwan independence supporters and their foreign allies, China has been staging threatening exercises and flying military planes near the island's airspace, including on Feb. 24, when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese officials led by President Xi Jinping say they are committed to using peaceful means to bring Taiwan, which they claim as Chinese territory, under Beijing’s control. The U.S. has consistently expressed its support for ensuring that Taiwan can defend itself, and Chinese military action against the island in the short- to medium-term is generally considered a remote possibility.

Maj. Kurt Stahl of the third U.S. Marine division said that while most combat exercises and humanitarian projects would take place in the country’s north, some maneuvers will be staged on the western island province of Palawan, along with an air defense exercise featuring U.S. and Philippine fighter aircraft around the western side of Luzon.

That region faces the disputed South China Sea, where China's increasingly assertive actions, including the building of missile-protected island bases to reinforce its vast territorial claims, have sparked protests alarm from rival claimants like the Philippines and Vietnam, along with condemnation from the U.S. and its Western and Asian allies.

Caption Philippines Exercise Director Major Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan of the Philippine Navy, left, and U.S. Exercise Director Major Gen. Jay Bargeron, right, of the U.S. Marine Corps shakes hands as U.S. Charge d'Affairs Heather Variava, center, looks on during opening ceremonies of the "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder" joint military exercises at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, March 28, 2022. Thousands of American and Filipino forces opened on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire training, urban assaults, amphibious landing and coastal defense in the northern Philippine region near its sea border with Taiwan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Caption Philippines Military Chief of Staff General Andres Centino of the Philippine Army speaks during opening ceremonies of the "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder" joint military exercises at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, March 28, 2022. Thousands of American and Filipino forces opened on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire training, urban assaults, amphibious landing and coastal defense in the northern Philippine region near its sea border with Taiwan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Caption Philippine and U.S. soldiers salute to their flags as the national anthem is played during opening ceremonies of the "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder" joint military exercises at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, March 28, 2022. Thousands of American and Filipino forces opened on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire training, urban assaults, amphibious landing and coastal defense in the northern Philippine region near its sea border with Taiwan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Caption Philippine and U.S. soldiers salute to their flags as the national anthem is played during opening ceremonies of the "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder" joint military exercises at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, March 28, 2022. Thousands of American and Filipino forces opened on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire training, urban assaults, amphibious landing and coastal defense in the northern Philippine region near its sea border with Taiwan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Caption Philippines Military Chief of Staff General Andres Centino, second from left, salutes beside U.S. Charge d'Affairs Heather Variava, center, as the national anthem is played during opening ceremonies of the "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder" joint military exercises at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, March 28, 2022. Thousands of American and Filipino forces opened on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire training, urban assaults, amphibious landing and coastal defense in the northern Philippine region near its sea border with Taiwan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Caption Philippines Military Chief of Staff General Andres Centino speaks to reporters during opening ceremonies of the "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder" joint military exercises at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, March 28, 2022. Thousands of American and Filipino forces opened on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire training, urban assaults, amphibious landing and coastal defense in the northern Philippine region near its sea border with Taiwan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Caption Philippine and U.S. soldiers salute to their flags as the national anthem is played during opening ceremonies of the "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder" joint military exercises at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, March 28, 2022. Thousands of American and Filipino forces opened on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire training, urban assaults, amphibious landing and coastal defense in the northern Philippine region near its sea border with Taiwan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Caption U.S. Exercise Director Major General Jay Bargeron, right, of the U.S. Marine Corps speaks during opening ceremonies of the "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder" joint military exercises at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, March 28, 2022. Thousands of American and Filipino forces opened on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire training, urban assaults, amphibious landing and coastal defense in the northern Philippine region near its sea border with Taiwan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)