US eyes counter-China moves in Southeast Asia

The U.S. and like-minded democracies are trying to discourage developing Southeast Asian countries from entering large-scale infrastructure and development projects with China unless they are proven economically feasible, structurally sound and environmentally safe.

“What we’re about is not asking countries to choose but giving them a choice when it comes to things like investment and infrastructure, development assistance, et cetera,” Blinken said in Bali.

“There is on one level plenty of room for everyone to do that because the needs are immense,” he said. “But what we want to make sure is that we’re engaged in a race to the top — that is, we do things to the highest standards — not a race to the bottom where we do things to the lowest standards.”

U.S. officials from multiple administrations have criticized China for exploiting smaller nations by luring them into unfair or deceptive agreements.

“My hope would be that if, as China continues to engage itself in all of these efforts that it engages in a race to the top, that it raise its game,” Blinken said. “That would actually benefit everyone.”

Combined Shape Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves after disembarking his airplane at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds Combined Shape Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves after disembarking his airplane at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds

Combined Shape Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Michael Health, Charge d' Affaires a.i. of the US Mission in Thailand, and Chettaphan Maksamphan, MFA DG American and South Pacific Affairs, upon his arrival at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds Combined Shape Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Michael Health, Charge d' Affaires a.i. of the US Mission in Thailand, and Chettaphan Maksamphan, MFA DG American and South Pacific Affairs, upon his arrival at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds

Combined Shape Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks his airplane at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds Combined Shape Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks his airplane at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefani Reynolds Credit: Stefani Reynolds