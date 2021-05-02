US expresses concern over El Salvador vote to remove judges

El Salvador's assembly voted 64 to 19 with one abstention to oust the five magistrates in the chamber, which had angered Bukele by ruling against some of his tougher measures during the pandemic.

Ruling party lawmakers defended the decision, saying the court had put private interests above the health and welfare of the people, while the opposition called it a power grab by a president seeking total control.

El Salvador’s constitution states that the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice may be removed by the Legislative Assembly for specific causes established by law. Both the election and dismissal of its magistrates must have the support of two thirds of the lawmakers.

Bukele’s New Ideas party swept Feb. 28 legislative elections by a landslide last month. devastating the two traditional parties that had long ruled the Central American nation.

Ruling party New Ideas lawmakers are sworn-in at the Congress in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, May 1, 2021. For the first time in three decades the traditional conservative and leftist parties have been sidelined by a resounding electoral defeat, clearing the way for President Nayib Bukele's party to help him advance his agenda. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) Credit: Salvador Melendez Credit: Salvador Melendez

New Ideas party lawmaker Ernesto Castro is sworn-in as president of the El Salvador's Congress in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, May 1, 2021. For the first time in three decades the traditional conservative and leftist parties have been sidelined by a resounding electoral defeat, clearing the way for President Nayib Bukele's party to help him advance his agenda. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) Credit: Salvador Melendez Credit: Salvador Melendez