US expected to issue its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female. (AP Photo/Eileen Putman)
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. Passport cover in Washington. The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female. (AP Photo/Eileen Putman)

Credit: Eileen Putman

Nation & World
By COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press
9 minutes ago
The State Department is expected to announce Wednesday that the United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation

DENVER (AP) — The State Department is expected to announce Wednesday that the United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female.

That's according to a U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an expected announcement.

The State Department expects to be able to offer the option to nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people early next year, the official said.

