US envoy: US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents

“So yes, that includes our request, and we’re working this with the government on having the opportunity to again bring agents including our DEA agents, but we’re doing in this in a way where we’re doing it in partnership with Mexico,” Salazar said.

Salazar also spoke about the need for a “regional response” to another major U.S. concern, the tens of thousands of migrants — many from Haiti — who are either in Mexico or heading there from South America.

Last month, thousands of Haitian migrants crossed the Rio Grande and set up an encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

“It is a very significant issue for both countries, it is a very significant issue for the western hemisphere,” Salazar said. “Secretary (Antony) Blinken is very committed to working on developing a regional solution, and it has to be one that is led both by the United States and Mexico.”

That was an apparent reference to the fact that many Haitian immigrants already had asylum or refugee status in countries like Brazil or Chile, before setting out this summer for the United States.

Mexico, for its part, has begun flying some Haitians home on repatriation flights to Port-au-Prince.

Salazar called the new Bicentennial Framework “a milestone,” and said it marked “a new era of partnership.”

The Merida Initiative, in its early years, focused largely on U.S. donations of law enforcement equipment, including aircraft. The Bicentennial agreement is expected to focus more on economic development.

The name is a reference to the 200th anniversary of Mexico's independence and relations with the United States.