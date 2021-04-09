US envoy Kerry discusses climate challenges in Bangladesh

Kerry has already visited the United Arab Emirates, where the government says the impact of warmer weather, less rain, droughts, higher seas and more storms is taking its toll on infrastructure, human health and natural habitat. He also traveled to India, where he discussed similar challenges with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Department said.

Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people, shares the same predicament. Some expert warn that rising sea levels could devour much of its vast coastal region, and cyclones and tidal surge destroy agriculture and livelihood for millions. The world’s largest mangrove forest, Sundarbans, which straddles the border of Bangladesh and India, is especially vulnerable and its famous Bengal tigers at risk.