US ends immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas

As part of a further effort to make immigration more targeted, agents and officers are being directed to consider the impact of enforcement actions on communities as well as “broader societal interests,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the new guidelines.

“We can accomplish our law enforcement mission without denying individuals access to needed medical care, children access to their schools, the displaced access to food and shelter, people of faith access to their places of worship, and more," Mayorkas said.