US Embassy in Moscow temporarily resumes halted services

The embassy said last month that the ban forced it to reduce its consular workforce by 75% and starting May 12, it would only provide emergency U.S. citizen services and a very limited number of immigrant visas in case of life-or-death emergencies.

It said non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel would cease and it would stop offering routine notarial services, consular reports of births abroad or passport renewal services for the foreseeable future.