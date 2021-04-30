US Embassy in Moscow limits services after Russia hiring ban

The U.S. Embassy warned that the provision of emergency services to U.S. citizens in Russia may also be “delayed or limited due to staff’s constrained ability to travel outside of Moscow.”

It said it was unable to answer specific questions about Russian residency or Russian visas and strongly urged any U.S. citizens present in Russia with expired visas to depart before a June 15 deadline set by the Russian government.

“We regret that the actions of the Russian government have forced us to reduce our consular workforce by 75%, and will endeavor to offer to U.S. citizens as many services as possible,” the embassy said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on Facebook, charging that the decision to limit consular activities indicated that the U.S. diplomatic and consular activities are “archaic and inefficient.”

The ministry suggested that Washington expand its American staff to replace the local hires.