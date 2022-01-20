US drops case against MIT professor accused of ties to China

“Our defense was this: Gang did not commit any of the offenses he was charged with. Full stop. He was never in a talent program. He was never an overseas scientist for Beijing. He disclosed everything he was supposed to disclose and he never lied to the government or anyone else,” Fisher said in a statement.

The move comes as the Justice Department nears completion of an internal review of its investigations and prosecutions of university professors in the United States accused of concealing their ties to China.

Those investigations are part of the China Initiative, a Justice Department effort launched during the Trump administration to crack down on Chinese economic espionage and trade secret theft. Critics of the efforts have called on the Justice Department to end its pursuit of Chinese academics.