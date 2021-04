US draws close to 100M vaccinations as baseball resumes

At American Family Field in Milwaukee, Tonia Smith said she didn’t have any safety concerns about returning to the stadium where the Brewers were facing off against the Minnesota Twins. The stadium limited attendance to about 16,000 fans — a quarter of its capacity.

“It was hard to judge how quickly to get here. It’s a different opening day experience. But just having those smells hit you, walking in and having that experience back, it’s invigorating,” said Smith, 45, of Sussex, Wisconsin.

In Chicago, officials warned that they will stop letting baseball fans into Wrigley Field and across town at Guaranteed Rate Field, as well as bars and restaurants, if COVID-19 cases keeps climbing.

The warning was included in a news release issued by the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Wednesday, a day before opening day for the Chicago Cubs. Both ballparks will be limited to 25% of their capacity when they open up to fans for the first time since 2019.

For Wrigley Field, that means little more than 10,000 fans in the stands. Many more are expected to watch the game from nearby bars and restaurants. Guaranteed Rate Field is home to the White Sox.

Meanwhile, states are doubling their efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible by expanding eligibility and touting the vaccines as essential to getting the country back to normal.

As of Thursday, anyone 50 or older is eligible for a vaccine in California, the country's most populous state with 40 million people.

In Michigan, which has the country’s highest COVID-19 infection rate over the past week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer doubled the state's daily COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 shots as the state faces a third surge in cases.

Michigan’s direct allotment of doses will total about 620,000 next week, a record. That is 12%, or roughly 66,000, more than this week and includes a substantial boost in the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state also reported its first confirmed case of a coronavirus variant that was initially identified in Brazil. The infection arose in a resident of Bay County, where local health officials were investigating the person’s exposure history.

Michigan previously reported finding variants that were first identified in Britain and South Africa.

“It is now even more important that Michiganders continue to do what works to slow the spread of the virus," the governor said in a statement, citing wearing masks, keeping social distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands and getting a vaccine.

While some states are struggling to meet vaccine demand, others report that a significant portion of their populations are hesitant to get the vaccine.

In Iowa, about a third of the state’s adult population, roughly 800,000 people, will not commit to getting a vaccine, which prompted Gov. Kim Reynolds to plead with them to consider it for everyone’s sake.

Iowa's virus activity has increased in recent weeks specifically among spring break travelers ages 18 to 29.

The state is expected to get nearly 161,000 vaccine doses next week, the largest weekly supply so far, Reynolds said. That will enable the state to open vaccination appointments broadly to all adults beginning Monday although a few counties already have expanded their vaccination eligibility.

___

Associated Press Writer Steve Megargee in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo, healthcare workers tend to people in cars at a drive up vaccination center at City College of San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. The U.S. moved closer Thursday, April 1 toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, stickers are available for individuals that receive a vaccination at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Community Vaccination Center in Atlanta. The U.S. moved closer Thursday, April 1, toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File) Credit: Alyssa Pointer Credit: Alyssa Pointer

FILE - In this March 29, 2021, file photo, Chicago area residents head into a walk-in mass vaccination site across the street from the United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks in Chicago. The U.S. moved closer Thursday, April 1, toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Baseball fans wait in line before the gates opened up before a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres Thursday, April 1, 2021, on opening day in San Diego. The U.S. moved closer Thursday toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) Credit: Denis Poroy Credit: Denis Poroy

FILE - In this March 29, 2021, file photo, Brian Snipes receives a drive-thru vaccination at "Vaccine Fest," a 24-hour COVID-19 mass vaccination event in Metairie, La., just outside New Orleans, hosted by Ochsner Health System and the Jefferson Parish Government. The U.S. moved closer Thursday, April 1, toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Fans walk outside Citizens Bank Park before an opening day baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Philadelphia. The U.S. moved closer Thursday toward vaccinating 100 million Americans in a race against an uptick in COVID-19 cases that is fueling fears of another nationwide surge just as the major league baseball season starts and thousands of fans return to stadiums. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum Credit: Matt Slocum