U.S. donates 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Moldova

“This donation could not come at a more important time,” the U.S. Embassy in Moldova said in a statement. “The U.S. remains Moldova’s steadfast partner in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and saving Moldovan lives.”

Only 305,000 people in Moldova have been fully inoculated against COVID-19, around just 11% of the population.

The embassy said the U.S. has so far donated more than $4 million (€3.3 million) of COVID-19 related assistance to Moldova, including equipment and staff training. Neighboring Romania has also donated more than 400,000 AstraZeneca vaccines to Moldova.

Moldova has reported more than 257,000 coronavirus infections and 6,207 deaths.

