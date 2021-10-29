US Democratic governors to participate in U.N. climate talks

“All eyes will be on Glasgow, with the world asking the question: ‘What are we doing to do about (climate change)?’” Kounalakis said. “And California has answers.”

Few U.S. states are as influential as California, which is home to nearly 40 million people and would be the world's fifth-largest economy if it were its own nation. It's led the nation in vehicle emissions standards, was the first state to launch a carbon pollution credit program known as cap-and-trade and has set some of the nation's most ambitious goals on reducing emissions.

It's the nation's seventh-largest oil producing state, though Newsom officials say the state has six times as many jobs in clean energy as it does in the oil industry. Newsom has made strides to lower demand and eventually end production, but some environmental groups say he's got to act significantly faster.

Several other state leaders heading to Glasgow also come from places that rely on oil and gas production as a key piece of the economy. New Mexico's Lujan Grisham travels to the climate conference as she juggles competing pressures from environmental activists and the fossil fuel industry while running for reelection in 2022.

New Mexico is one of the top oil states. Amid surging oil output, Lujan Grisham has pushed to rein in leaks and emissions of excess natural gas by the industry and signed legislation that mandates and incentivizes New Mexico’s own transition to zero-emissions electricity by 2045.

“We — as a state, as a nation, as a planet — must go further by pursuing bold, equitable and just climate solutions. I am looking forward to this significant opportunity for collaboration and action at the global level,” Lujan Grisham said in a recent statement.

In March, Lujan Grisham wrote President Joe Biden, asking to exempt New Mexico from an executive order halting gas and oil production on federal land. Oil field royalties, taxes and lease sales account for more than one-quarter of the state's general fund budget, underwriting spending on public schools, roads and public safety.

Edwards of Louisiana, a state that's suffered significant flooding and damage from hurricanes, plans to promote his state as a hub for clean energy projects. He's set a goal to cut the state's net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, though his administration is still putting together a strategy document for reaching that goal.

“No state in our nation is more affected by climate change than Louisiana, but it’s also true that no state is better positioned to be part of the solution to the problems facing our world," he said recently.

Beyond sharing their own policy successes, the conference will provide a chance for governors to tout their states as good places for investment in clean technology. Fresh off signing a law pledging to make Illinois carbon-free by 2045, Pritzker plans to engage business leaders and entrepreneurs to coax investment in what the governor contends is the state’s growing green economy.

Across the board, it's critical for U.S. and world leaders to move from planning to implementation of aggressive climate strategies, said Katelyn Sutter, senior manager for U.S. climate at the Environmental Defense Fund. Many states are falling short on reaching the goals they have outlined, she said.

“We need policy to back up pledges to reduce emissions," she said. “That’s where a state like California, and now Washington and others that have momentum moving forward, can really be impactful."

As for California, Newsom administration officials said they hope to demonstrate that tackling the climate crisis can be good for the economy and that pollution targets should be made with historically underserved communities in mind. The administration recently proposed banning new oil wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of homes, schools and hospitals, and Newsom has directed the state's air regulator to develop a plan to end oil production entirely by 2045.

One goal of attending is to emphasize the role that subnational governments, like states and provinces, can play in advancing climate policy, said Lauren Sanchez, Newsom’s senior adviser for climate.

“We can help push national governments to increase their ambition," she said.

___

Associated Press writers Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, N.M., Melinda Deslatte in Baton Rouge, La., and John O'Connor in Springfield, Ill., contributed reporting.

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham talks at the Randall Davey Audubon Center on the outskirts of Santa Fe, N.M. At least half a dozen U.S. governors, all Democrats, are heading to the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, to tout their state's climate progress at a critical moment in the United States' efforts to ramp down carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File) Credit: Morgan Lee Credit: Morgan Lee

Caption FILE - In this March 11, 2016, file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards, front right, looks out at the flooded streets of Golden Meadows Estates in Bossier City, La., while touring the area. At least a half dozen governors — all Democrats — plan to attend parts of the two-week United Nation's climate change conference in Glasgow, known as COP26. (Douglas Collier/The Shreveport Times via AP, File) Credit: Douglas Collier Credit: Douglas Collier

Caption FILE - In this July 28, 2021, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visits the Bly Fire Camp on the southern edge of the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County, Ore. At least half a dozen U.S. governors including Brown, all Democrats, are heading to the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, to tout their state's climate progress at a critical moment in the United States' efforts to ramp down carbon emissions. (Arden Barnes/The Herald And News via AP, File) Credit: Arden Barnes Credit: Arden Barnes

Caption FILE - People stand near flood waters from Hurricane Lane making the intersection of Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street impassable Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Hilo, Hawaii. At least a half dozen governors including Hawaii Gov. David Ige, all Democrats, plan to attend parts of the two-week United Nation's climate change conference in Glasgow, known as COP26. (Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP, File) Credit: Hollyn Johnson Credit: Hollyn Johnson

Caption FILE- Flooding in French Settlement, La., is viewed Sept. 2, 2021, as Gov. John Bel Edwards took an aerial tour to assess Hurricane Ida damage and meet with local officials. At least a half dozen governors including Gov. Edwards, all Democrats, plan to attend parts of the two-week United Nation's climate change conference in Glasgow, known as COP26. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, ile) Credit: Bill Feig Credit: Bill Feig

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2020, file photo, a rare lightning storm crackles over Mitchell's Cove in early morning in Santa Cruz, Calif. The severe storm system rolled through the San Francisco and Monterey Bay areas in August, packing a combination of dry lightning and high winds that triggered wildfires throughout the region. Administration officials from California said they hope to demonstrate at the United Nation's climate change conference in Glasgow that tackling the climate crisis can be good for the economy and that pollution targets should be made with historically underserved communities in mind. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP, File) Credit: Shmuel Thaler Credit: Shmuel Thaler

Caption FILE - Lori Butler wipes her brow as she moves debris she is gutting from her home that was flooded, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. At least a half dozen governors including John Bel Edwards, all Democrats, plan to attend parts of the two-week United Nation's climate change conference in Glasgow, known as COP26. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert